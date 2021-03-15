South Africa

Protesters storm Central Johannesburg College to force other students out of class

By Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 15 March 2021 - 11:25

A group of students have clashed with security guards at the Central Johannesburg College campus in Parktown on Monday.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students joined the national shutdown of higher education institutions called for across the country by attempting to close the gates of learning at the facility...

