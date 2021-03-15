Protesters storm Central Johannesburg College to force other students out of class
A group of students have clashed with security guards at the Central Johannesburg College campus in Parktown on Monday.
The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students joined the national shutdown of higher education institutions called for across the country by attempting to close the gates of learning at the facility...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.