Icasa’s approach to spectrum auction was unlawful, court says

High court judge Selby Baqwa has said he has halted the radio frequency spectrum auction planned this month by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) because he deemed the process unlawful and irrational.

Baqwa passed an order on Monday prohibiting Icasa from proceeding with the auction, pending a hearing on contentions raised by Telkom and e.tv.

The reasons for his decision were not contained in the order shared with journalists at the time.

At the heart of the dispute is a decision by Icasa to auction the 700MHz and 800MHz spectrum bands, currently used by television broadcasters, before the migration of broadcasting services to digital from analogue has been completed.

The migration will free up much-needed spectrum for mobile operators.

Icasa argued in court in February that mobile operators would be able to share the bands with broadcasters immediately after the auction.