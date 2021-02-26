Cabinet approves appointments of CEOs at Prasa and SA Post Office

The cabinet has approved the appointment of Zolani Matthews as the new group CEO of the troubled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

This was confirmed by acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was addressing a post-cabinet media briefing on Friday.

Prasa has been battling with stability in its management for the past four years, having had seven acting CEOs.

Matthews will replace Thandeka Mabija, who was appointed as acting CEO late last year by the new Prasa board.

In 2019, transport minister Fikile Mbalula fired the board of Prasa and its then acting CEO, Nkosinathi Sishi, and appointed Bongizizwe Mpondo as an administrator.

However in August last year, the Western Cape High Court declared the appointment unlawful and overturned it, forcing Mbalula to appoint a new board led by former Western Cape acting premier Leonard Ramatlakane.