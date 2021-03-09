ICASA to appeal court order to halt spectrum auction
ICASA will appeal a court order restraining it from proceeding with auctioning much needed spectrum, it said on Tuesday.
"It is our considered view that the best option is to exhaust all possible legal avenues at our disposal, including appeals so to ensure that this sensitive licensing process is not only defined by industry players but also by the public interest," ICASA chairman Keabetswe Modimoeng said.
