South Africa

ICASA to appeal court order to halt spectrum auction

By Reuters - 09 March 2021 - 10:40
Icasa announced on Tuesday it will appeal the court order restraining it from proceeding with auctioning spectrum.
Image: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

ICASA will appeal a court order restraining it from proceeding with auctioning much needed spectrum, it said on Tuesday.

"It is our considered view that the best option is to exhaust all possible legal avenues at our disposal, including appeals so to ensure that this sensitive licensing process is not only defined by industry players but also by the public interest," ICASA chairman Keabetswe Modimoeng said.

