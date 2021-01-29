MTN wants court to scrap or fix 5G spectrum sale process

Mobile network operator MTN Group has asked the Gauteng High court to scrap or review the telecom regulator's auction process for awarding spectrum vital for rolling out 5G technology.

MTN is the latest mobile operator to take the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to court, after smaller rival Telkom sought the court's help in December to halt the sale, a move ICASA says it will challenge.

The legal disputes threaten to delay the auction that is expected to be held by the end of March.

Operators have been waiting more than a decade for ICASA to release new spectrum licences seen as vital to attract new investment and help lower costs for operators and users.

MTN is challenging ICASA's decision to put operators in two categories, putting MTN and rival Vodacom in Tier 1 and Telkom, Cell C and others in Tier 2, according to court papers seen by Reuters.