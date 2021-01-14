Icasa ‘remedies’ would set sport on road to ruin‚ says SA Rugby CEO Roux

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux predicted the sport would be on the road to ruin should regulatory authority Icasa introduce their proposed ‘remedies’ in the way sports broadcast deals are concluded in this country.

Roux delivered the stark warning while making submissions in a virtual meeting on Thursday saying the “unintended consequences” of the remedies would make the professional component of the sport no longer viable in this country.

SA Rugby also asserted the regulatory authority had not done a proper economic impact assessment and argued that the remedies were unconstitutional.

Icasa (the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa) argued it had made an economic assessment impact.

While underlining what rugby did for social cohesion when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in 2019‚ Roux warned “we may never see a day like that again if the regulations are implemented”.

Some of the remedies are likely to have serious implications for the monopoly rugby’s long-time partner‚ Multichoice (SuperSport)‚ has on broadcast rights in the sport.

Icasa is determined to stimulate competitiveness in a market Multichoice has dominated for more than two decades.