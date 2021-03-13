J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split after four years

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez were reported on Friday to have split up after almost four years together.

Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement.

Representatives for Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, one of the biggest celebrity couples in the United States, did not return requests for comment on the reports.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

Entertainment Tonight said Lopez called off the relationship.

"Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right. Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "The couple will always have respect for each other."