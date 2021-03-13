Bishops College probing an alleged rape incident on its premises

Bishops Diocesan College is investigating an alleged rape at the school after a video of the incident was published on social media.

In a statement on Friday, the prestigious Cape Town independent boys’ school said it was aware of the video. According to media reports, the video of a pupil allegedly raping another grade 8 pupil was circulated on social media this week.

Apparently a boy can be heard screaming in the video while the one who filmed it laughs.

“Bishops is aware of a video circulating on social media that involves two 15-year-old boys at the school. This incident is being investigated on an urgent basis by the school,” the statement reads.