Bishops College probing an alleged rape incident on its premises

13 March 2021 - 10:31
Bishops Diocesan College, in Cape Town, is probing a rape incident after a video depicting the alleged violation emerged on social media.
Bishops Diocesan College is investigating an alleged rape at the school after a video of the incident was published on social media.

In a statement on Friday, the  prestigious Cape Town independent boys’ school said it was aware of the video. According to media reports, the video of a pupil allegedly raping another grade 8 pupil was circulated on social media this week.

Apparently a boy can be heard screaming in the video while the one who filmed it laughs.

“Bishops is aware of a video circulating on social media that involves two 15-year-old boys at the school. This incident is being investigated on an urgent basis by the school,” the statement reads.

“Where the conduct of our learners is inappropriate or amounts to a serious charge of misconduct the school will not hesitate to act immediately. The school is taking immediate steps to determine what transpired.”

However, Bishops said there are suggestions that the claims could be incorrect.

“There is information to suggest the claims being made on social media are incorrect and has the potential to cause harm, particularly to the children involved,” the statement reads.

“We therefore urge all involved to treat social media claims with caution and sensitivity until the truth and accuracy of the incident are determined. The boys and parents are being communicated with. As the incident involves children, and as it is under investigation at present, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

