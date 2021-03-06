Teacher sent suicide note by pregnant teen is fired for sexual relationship

A teacher has been fired for having a sexual relationship with a teenage pupil who later committed suicide because she was heartbroken.

The Education Labour Relations Council held an inquiry after Mamko Kalake, 16, revealed her relationship with the teacher, Mathandowane Nhlapo, in suicide notes. She “committed suicide by swallowing her mother’s heart medication”.

Evidence revealed that she was heartbroken after she learnt Nhlapo “had had a girlfriend and that they were planning to build a future together”.

This week, arbitrator Shiraz Mahomed Osman ruled that Nhlapo should be dismissed after it was proved that he had a sexual relationship with Mamko.