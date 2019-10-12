Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe

A woman teacher at one of South Africa's top private schools has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct with several pupils.

The young teacher, whose name is known to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, had resigned with immediate effect, said the principal of Bishops in Cape Town.

Guy Pearson said in a statement on Friday evening: "Bishops is currently investigating allegations that there has been serious misconduct by one of its teachers. The teacher has resigned with immediate effect and the school is conducting a full investigation.