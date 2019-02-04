Teacher suspended after nude pictures of him and pupil emerge
A Gauteng school teacher has been suspended after nude pictures of him and a 15-year-old grade 10 pupil circulated on social networks.
The pictures of the teacher from the high school in Sedibeng and the pupil were taken in a shower.
The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is calling for the teacher to be arrested and chased out of the school for good.
Cosas regional chairperson Dineo Rooi said: "It's with great disgust that we announce the evil acts of a monster who refers himself as a teacher, from Mohlodi Secondary School."
This man was supposed to be suspended, if not fired last year for using corporal punishment on learners. He now sleeps with our young sisters who are in grade 10 and takes disgusting nude pictures with them."
Rooi urged school management to let them deal with the teacher.
“We request those who already have those nude pictures of the learner with that monster to stop sending and posting them just to protect dignity of that young lady,” she said.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teacher had received a precautionary suspension.
“Counselling is provided to learners at the school. The families will be supported accordingly,” Mabona said.