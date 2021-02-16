“This minister of basic education is committed to making foolish statements"
'Angie Motshekga must shut up!'- Shivambu slams minister for 'educated men don't rape' comment
Motshekga said her comments should not be taken out of context
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has joined the chorus of outrage over basic education minister Angie Motshekga's comment that “an educated man won't rape”.
Motshekga made the remarks on Monday while addressing pupils at the reopening of the 2021 school year.
In a video captured by Newzroom Afrika, the minister can be heard saying the government was prioritising education as a way to deal with challenges in the community.
“An educated man won’t rape,” said Motshekga, to disagreement from pupils.
“I thought they need to be a bit civilised not to do certain things, now I’m disappointed. My theory is that the more educated you are, the more sophisticated you are, the less you get involved in wrong things because you can look after yourself, your family, you can look after your environment,” Motshekga responded.
As the video went viral on social media, Shivambu took to his Twitter page to weigh in, and claimed that Motshekga should “be kept very far from SA’s education system”.
“This minister of basic education is committed to making foolish statements and mistakes. She must be kept very far from SA’s education system. There is nothing wrong with shutting up if you have nothing to say. Angie Motshekga must honestly shut up!”
This minister of basic education is committed to making foolish statements & mistakes. She must be kept very far from SA’s education system. There is nothing wrong with shutting up if you have nothing to say. Angie Motshekga must honestly shut up! pic.twitter.com/YTDStNpy0w— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) February 15, 2021
Motshekga later issued a statement saying she was trying educate pupils on gender-based violence (GBV), and said her comments should not be taken out of context.
“Rape is indeed about power, hence the department has programmes to educate the boy child to appreciate the importance of how to deal with power relations between men and women from a young age,” she said in a statement.
“Therefore, my remarks must not be taken out of the context of educating children to develop them to become better people.”