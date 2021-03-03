Statements by minister Motshekga and radio station about 'educated' and 'real' men are problematic
Rapists, abusers normal people who live among us
The recent utterance “educated men don’t rape” by the minister of basic education Angie Motshekga and “real men don’t abuse” statement which periodically plays on radio station Metro FM are worrisome. Although both statements may have been said without ill intention, they feed into the problematic and false notion that it is a different type of man who rapes, abuses or does harm to women and children.
These statements are akin to referring to rapists and murderers as monsters when in fact rapists, abusers and murderers live among us and are everyday members of society we are constantly in interactions with. Members of society that range from educators, church ministers, community leaders, politicians, radio hosts, uncles, brothers, cousins and fathers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.