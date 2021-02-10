Punish teachers who prey on pupils

From the inception of formal education, teachers have been at the forefront of touching and changing the lives of their learners.

In fact, all professions in the world have their genesis rooted in the field of teaching.

This makes teachers to be our community heroes, as they expose the young ones to knowledge and skills that they eventually use to better their lives. In the same breath, I would like to voice out my anger, disappointment and disgust over the issue of teachers dating schoolchildren.

There have been reports for many years, of teachers, particularly the male ones, having sexual relationships with their learners. This is one of the highest degrees of advantage-taking and moral decay our society is faced with.

It is so unfortunate that some teachers use the powers and privileges of their profession to prey on their own learners.

Despite this conduct being despised and punishable by the South African Council for Educators, I believe that as parents themselves, these rotten teachers should use their logic to see the wrongness of their actions.