Teacher in whites-only town Orania arrested for alleged statutory rape

Police have arrested a teacher from the whites-only town Orania in the Northern Cape for statutory rape.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana confirmed that the teacher had been arrested and was charged with statutory rape.

Chairperson of the board of the Volkskool Orania, Carel Boshoff, said the principal of the school first became aware of the allegations on September 16 when members from the police’s child protection unit visited the school to investigate a complaint of child molestation.

Boshoff said at the time of the investigation, the teacher had been out of town for two weeks to complete practical studies in Johannesburg.

According to Boshoff, the police had disclosed little information about the incident.

“It appeared that other premises were also visited and that the investigation had no relation to the operation of the school or its activities during school hours or organised after-school activities.”