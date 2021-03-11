E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a 'compelling case'

Belief that funding roads is the responsibility of government and not citizens, combined with poor consultation with motorists, meant the e-toll scheme was likely dead in the water before it started.

“The principle of ‘user pays’ is the way our world works,” said public transport consultant Paul Browning. “It’s a perfectly sound way of doing things.”

Public consultation was largely limited to the government placing advertisements in newspapers — “they did the minimum necessary”, said Browning — and the government then dragged its feet getting the scheme going.

Browning noted that one of the e-toll scheme’s greatest obstacles was psychological, as people were used to getting their roads for free.

“It’s buried in the psyche of people,” he said.

People were also used to using their cars to get wherever they wanted to go without obstructions.

While conventional toll plazas with booms would have ensured compliance with toll fees, these would have been impractical given the volumes of rush-hour traffic on Gauteng’s freeway.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said while the organisation was not opposed to the user pays principle, it was important to have a system where everybody contributed.

He pointed to an e-toll scheme in Portugal which had started with 80% compliance but this level had gradually declined as more people had begun following the example of the 20% who refused to pay tolls.