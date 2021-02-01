South Africa

Denel reports delayed results showing R1.96 billion loss

By Reuters - 01 February 2021 - 09:29
Denel has faced a huge financial loss
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

South African state-owned defence company Denel made a 1.96 billion rand loss in the year to the end of March 2020, it said on Monday, releasing delayed financial results.

The Johannesburg bourse had threatened to suspend the listing of Denel's bonds if the arms manufacturer did not publish its results by the end of January.

The latest loss compares to a revised loss of 1.47 billion rand in the 2018/19 financial year, underlining its continued fragility.

Interim CEO Talib Sadik attributed the larger loss in 2019/20 to "a delay in sales, an inefficient cost structure and poor programme execution".

Denel makes military equipment including missiles, ammunition and armoured vehicles for South Africa's armed forces and export customers.

The pandemic has caused a liquidity crisis for the firm, which has struggled to pay salaries.

It said on Monday that it had an order book of 15 billion rand.

A number of offers from potential strategic equity partners are being explored, it said.

Former Denel board chair denies being appointed to capture company for the Guptas

Former Denel board chairperson Daniel Mantsha has denied allegations that he was appointed to capture the company on behalf of the Gupta family.
News
2 months ago

I had the power to break rules, says former Denel chief over deal with Gupta-linked firm

Former Denel group CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe believed he had the power to deviate from company policy to approve a single-supplier contract between Denel ...
News
2 months ago

