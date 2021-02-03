Zondo asks for another three months to finish state capture work

The state capture commission has filed its urgent application to extend its tenure until the end of June, saying the Covid-19 lockdown meant a three-month delay that the commission could not have anticipated.

In an affidavit, the commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said even though the last extension was ordered by the court to be “final”, this should not tie the hands of the court now. This was because factors had arisen that “were outside the control of the commission and could not have been anticipated at the time”.

Zondo said the lockdown — announced in March last year a few weeks after the court’s order granting a “final” extension in February — meant the commission was not by law allowed to hold public hearings in April and May and spent June making logistical arrangements for how public hearings could resume.

“There was also a disruptive impact on some of the work of the investigation team: for example, investigators were not generally able to travel across provincial borders to seek out and consult potential witnesses,” said Zondo.

He said the commission had taken a number of steps to try to make up the time — including evening sessions — but had not managed to do so.