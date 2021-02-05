Auditor-General paints bleak picture of audit findings

No political will to deal with rot at SOEs – analyst

Poorly run state-owned enterprises (SOEs) continue to experience poor financial management, which has resulted in billions of rand being spent irregularly.



This is the view of Prof William Gumede of the Wits School of Governance, who said there was no political will to effectively deal with the rot in the state-owned entities that have been beset by the same problems in the past 10 years...