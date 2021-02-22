'Things get worse every day'
Girl saved from open sewage drain
The parents of an eight-year-old girl who was rescued after she fell into an open raw sewage drain in Standerton town say she survived the ordeal by sheer luck.
The girl, whose parents asked that her name be withheld, was rescued by her dad and uncle who were mowing the lawn in the yard when she fell into the sewage drain last Sunday...
