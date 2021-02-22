South Africa

Municipal officials loot and go, says shop owner

'Our businesses are dying in sewage stink'

22 February 2021 - 08:14

It's not business as usual in Standerton for small business people because of the sewage nightmare in the area. 

From town to the townships, business owners are faced with complaining customers every day. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X