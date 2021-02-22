Community feels neglected by municipality
We are living in a pigsty, lament Standerton residents
Fanzile Sibeko is one of dozens of residents of Standerton, in Mpumalanga, who have been held hostage by raw sewage that has flooded their homes for years due to the collapsed municipal infrastructure in the area.
Sibeko, 49, from Rooikopen extension, said frequent blockages of sewer pipes had sent sewage flowing into people's homes, trapping them inside due to the foul smell outside...
