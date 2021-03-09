IEC moves to allay fears of abuse of personal voter information

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has moved to allay fears about invasions of voters’ privacy brought about by amendments to the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill.

However, it could not guarantee voters’ information would not be abused.

This came up during the home affairs portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday when the commission was discussing amendments to the bill, which has been sent back to the National Assembly by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), citing fears of possible invasion of privacy.

The bill provides for the sharing of the voters’ roll with political parties, independent candidates and other interested parties. But MPs have raised fears that information contained in the roll, which includes ID numbers and physical addresses, posed a threat to the privacy of voters.

Addressing the committee, IEC deputy CEO Masego Sheburi gave assurances that the new changes to the bill would be sufficient.