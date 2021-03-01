South Africa

IEC welcomes level 1 restrictions, saying it readies everyone for local government elections

By TimesLIVE - 01 March 2021 - 21:58
ANC supporters gather in pre-Covid times. The Electoral Commission of SA has welcomed the move to lockdown level 1, saying this would open the door for political party campaigning ahead of the municipal elections.
ANC supporters gather in pre-Covid times. The Electoral Commission of SA has welcomed the move to lockdown level 1, saying this would open the door for political party campaigning ahead of the municipal elections.
Image: ANC via Twitter / #GautengANC

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Monday welcomed the decision to move the country to lockdown level 1, saying this would open the door for political party campaigning.

Later in 2021, the country will go to the polls for the local government elections. But before then, several by-elections have been scheduled for next month and mid-May.

In a statement on Monday, the commission said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday night that the country would move to level 1 `“has opened the way for the resumption of some political activities”.

Gatherings of 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events are now permitted under the new Covid-19 regulations.

“The relaxation of the restrictions paves the way for the holding of by-elections for municipal ward vacancies which arose since the last by-election in early December. The outstanding by-elections scheduled to be held on April 21 and May 19 will help to 'clear the decks' of vacancies ahead of the local government elections scheduled for between August 4 and November 1,” the statement said.

According to the commission, 45 by-elections across 37 municipalities in all nine provinces were scheduled in the next two months. In total, 362,431 registered voters would be affected by the by-elections.

“The resumption of by-elections is therefore one of the final opportunities ahead of the local government elections for the commission, political parties, independent candidates and other stakeholders to test their protocols for campaigning, voter registration, voting and counting of ballots while maintaining Covid-19 safety measures,” it said.

The commission said it was able to conduct free, fair and safe by-elections in November and December last year during the previous level 1 restrictions and remained confident “it can conduct further by-elections under the same conditions”.

TimesLIVE

Coronavirus infections rise for first time in seven weeks, WHO says

The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ...
News
2 hours ago

How does the J&J vaccine compare to other coronavirus jabs? Four questions answered

Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, explains how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine works and explores the differences ...
News
8 hours ago

Alert us if Covid-19 cases rise in your home town during level 1: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says districts must alert communities if coronavirus infections start ...
News
11 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X