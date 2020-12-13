Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba finally registers his party to contest elections next year

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's ActionSA party has finally been registered to contest the 2021 local government elections after he decided to change its logo.

Since the official launch of his party, Mashaba has been frustrated after the Party Of Action objected to his registration because of similarities with the logo and name.

But Mashaba has since relinquished his original logo, a move that has led to the IEC agreeing to formally register his party.

ActionSA said in a statement on Sunday it had received written communication from the IEC confirming its application to be registered as a political party had been approved.

“This follows the decision taken by ActionSA to forgo its legal challenge of the IEC's previous decisions and make the changes to the logo that would see the party registered. This decision was inspired by the need to focus on the issues that matter to South Africans,” said Mashaba.

He said the new logo remains consistent with the original logo.

Mashaba launched his party in August after resigning from his job as Johannesburg mayor and as a DA member, after the election of Helen Zille as the party's federal council chairperson.