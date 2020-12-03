Party 'appealed court ruling to buy time'

Councillor wannabe decries ANC delaying tactics

An ANC member who successfully challenged a decision by the party to overlook him when a vacancy was declared in council says the party is playing for time by appealing the court judgment.



Lehlaga Mphahlele, a former University of Limpopo lecturer and ANC member in the Peter Mokaba region took his party to court in October which declared the appointment of Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality mayor Merriam Molala unlawful...