Party 'appealed court ruling to buy time'
Councillor wannabe decries ANC delaying tactics
An ANC member who successfully challenged a decision by the party to overlook him when a vacancy was declared in council says the party is playing for time by appealing the court judgment.
Lehlaga Mphahlele, a former University of Limpopo lecturer and ANC member in the Peter Mokaba region took his party to court in October which declared the appointment of Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality mayor Merriam Molala unlawful...
