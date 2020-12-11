Fikile Mbalula tells DA to stop lying about ANC 'decline' in by-elections
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called out the DA for its claims to be on a “steady course of regrowth while the ANC continues its decline" after the recent by-elections.
This week, the Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the results of the by-elections held on Wednesday when 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces were contested.
The ANC again emerged as the biggest winner after the party secured five new wards and retained 12. The party lost only one ward, in Overstrand municipality in the Western Cape, to the Land Party.
The DA retained six wards and lost two to the ANC. DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the by-election results indicated the opposition party was steady on its course of regrowth while “the ANC continues its decline”.
“South Africans have demonstrated that they place their confidence in large parties like the DA with a proven track record of governance, instead of smaller parties,” she said.
“Importantly, the DA resonates with black voters and is making significant inroads into ANC strongholds.”
She said the by-election results bore testament to the decisive and unifying new DA leadership under John Steenhuisen.
“The regrowth of the only party big enough to beat the ANC. The DA is the only party in SA that is prepared to hold its own accountable against our values of clean governance. We will continue to do so. South Africans deserve nothing less,” she said.
Responding to Gwarube's statement, Mbalula claimed the party's analysis of the results were a lie.
“The ANC retained 12 wards, lost one, won five new wards in these by-elections — while you lost two wards, and gained dololo [nothing]! Rest from amanga [lies], rest,” he said.
The ANC retained 12 wards, lost 1, won 5 new wards in these by-elections - while you lost 2 wards, and gained dololo !— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 10, 2020
Rest from amanga, rest !!! https://t.co/PzXJTuDW9L pic.twitter.com/4V2XLQJbNZ
Mbalula thanked ANC supporters, saying: “We engaged and spoke to our people. They promised to vote ANC and they did.”
The ANC retained 12 wards - won 5 new wards in these by-elections— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 10, 2020
We engaged and spoke to our people - they promised to vote ANC. And they did.
THANK YOU
pic.twitter.com/lLr7sLm0ku
The minister's statement drew mixed reactions, with some poking fun at the response.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions to Mbalula's statement:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.