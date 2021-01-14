EFF wants national and local government elections merged in 2024

The EFF has called for the local government elections and the reopening of schools to be postponed due to the rising number of Covid-19 infections and related deaths.

In a virtual address, EFF leader Julius Malema said forging ahead with the two major events would be gambling with the lives of South Africans.

Malema said SA did not have the capacity to run elections in any form other than physical voting through the ballot paper.

He also said Covid-19 had made it impossible for political parties to campaign and engage their constituencies. Pressing ahead with elections this year would then put democracy at risk, the EFF leader said.

“To run elections in such a climate will therefore constitute an undermining of democracy, as well as putting the lives of society at risk,” Malema said.