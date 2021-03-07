Two bodies wrapped in plastic and tied with wire found in Eldorado Park house

Two men were found murdered, tied with wire and wrapped in plastic in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg at the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the bodies of the men, aged 26 and 27, were found at a house in extension 9 on Friday afternoon.

Peters said the bodies were found in a room. The victims had been badly assaulted and were wrapped in plastic.

Both men had their hands and feet tied with wire, she said.

“Preliminary investigations up to this end have revealed that the deceased were last seen with a third person the previous day.”

Two men aged 40 and 50 were arrested for the murders.

Peters said police are also probing the crime scene at the Klipspruit West Cemetery where the body of a severely injured victim was found on Thursday.

“Investigation will therefore establish whether the two crime scenes are connected,” Peters said.

TimesLIVE