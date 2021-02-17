Nine killed after taxi collides with truck in Sasolburg

Nine people have died after a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R82 Koppies Road in Sasolburg, Free State.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said its paramedics and several other services arrived on the scene before 8am yesterday and found a taxi and a truck on the side of the road.

“Both the truck and taxi had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision. On closer inspection, medics found several patients lying trapped inside the taxi. Medics assessed the patients and found that at least seven people from the taxi had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

He said three other passengers were treated.

“One was found in a critical condition while two others had sustained moderate injuries. Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, the patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

Yesterday afternoon Meiring said the number of fatalities had risen to nine.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and another injured on the N12 in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday night, after a collision between a truck and two light motor vehicles.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 19h25 [7.25pm] to find one light motor vehicle on the road side while the truck and second vehicle were found in the middle of the road. On closer inspection, medics found a man lying trapped inside the one vehicle. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

“The passenger from the truck was assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. The man was treated and transported to a provincial hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”