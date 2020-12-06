SAPS members arrested after gun battle in foiled Bryanston heist

A detective sergeant and a police administration clerk were arrested after a failed heist that ended in a hail of bullets in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

The two SAPS members, stationed at Kempton Park and Springs, were among 11 suspects detained during the foiled robbery at a diamond outlet.

Acting on a tip-off, law-enforcement officials from various units including national crime intelligence, the Joburg flying squad, K9 unit, metro police and the tactical response unit, had staked out the premises from midday, said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

At around 8.30pm the observation team saw three vehicles, including a marked SAPS bakkie, arrive at the location.

The suspects began shooting at the approaching police who returned fire, wounding two suspects in the legs.

None of the SAPS members were injured but three police vehicles were riddled with bullets, said Muridili.