Sauls eager to cut teeth in legal practice
Mother of three nails LLB degree at 50
Tessa Sauls has proven that when it comes to chasing one's dreams, it’s never too late to achieve them.
The 50-year-old has recently completed her LLB degree with the University of South Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.