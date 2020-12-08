Murder case postponed to January

No Christmas cheer for Nateniël Julies' family

The family of Nateniël Julies is dreading the thought of spending their first Christmas without him after he was shot and killed by police officers earlier this year.



The 16-year-old was shot and killed allegedly by two police officers near his Eldorado Park home when he went to a tuckshop to buy biscuits in August 26 this year...