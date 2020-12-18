Cop in Nateniël Julies murder case granted bail

The police officer accused of helping to cover up the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies was granted bail of R10,000 by the Protea magistrate's court on Friday morning.

The ruling in favour of Eldorado Park policeman Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo was delivered by magistrate David Mhangu.

Netshiongolo is one of three accused in the murder of Julies on August 26.

The two other accused are his colleagues Simon Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy. They were initially denied bail on September 26.

However, Netshiongolo applied for bail based on new facts.

Netshiongolo is charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of ammunition, while Ndyalvane and Whiteboy are charged with murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public.

TimesLIVE