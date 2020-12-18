South Africa

Cop in Nateniël Julies murder case granted bail

18 December 2020 - 11:13
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo was granted bail in the Protea magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The police officer accused of helping to cover up the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies was granted bail of R10,000 by the Protea magistrate's court on Friday morning.

The ruling in favour of Eldorado Park policeman Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo was delivered by magistrate David Mhangu.

Netshiongolo is one of three accused in the murder of Julies on August 26.

The two other accused are his colleagues Simon Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy. They were initially denied bail on September 26.

However, Netshiongolo applied for bail based on new facts.

Netshiongolo is charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of ammunition, while Ndyalvane and Whiteboy are charged with murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public.

No Christmas cheer for Nateniël Julies' family

The family of Nateniël Julies is dreading the thought of spending their first Christmas without him after he was shot and killed by police officers ...
News
1 week ago

Policeman's bid for bail in Nateniel Julies murder case continues

The third policeman implicated in the murder of Nateniel Julies says he should be released on bail because he played no role in the teen’s murder.
News
2 weeks ago

