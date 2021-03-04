Spirit of murdered woman haunted Soshanguve killer into making a confession, court hears

A man who claimed to have been haunted by the spirit of his girlfriend who he murdered more than 20 years ago is now behind bars, serving a life sentence.

Collins Lucky Maduane, now aged 52, cut a lonely figure in the dock as he stood in an almost empty courtroom at the high court in Pretoria this week to be sentenced.

He was 31 years old when he strangled Florah Mahlo to death at his Soshanguve home. She was 25.

On the night of September 3 1999, neighbours had heard Mahlo’s screams coming from Maduane’s home. The next morning when they asked about Mahlo’s whereabouts, he claimed she was away, visiting relatives in Johannesburg.

“In the year 2000, while Maduane was detained in Bavianspoort Maximum Prison serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder in another case, he was haunted by Mahlo’s spirit. He then called his sister and confessed,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.