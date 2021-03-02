South Africa

Witness repeatedly resisted Omotoso’s advances, court hears

By Devon Koen - 02 March 2021 - 10:46
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso during an appearance in the high court.
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso during an appearance in the high court.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

A Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) woman told the Eastern Cape High Court how she repeatedly declined advances after rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso took an interest in her during a crusade in the city.

During her testimony on Monday, Wendy Mahole, 26, of Gqeberha, said she held her ground and repeatedly told the court what Omotoso and his co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho, and another woman only referred to as Fezeka, had allegedly done to coax her into performing sexual acts on Omotoso.

Painting a picture of how Omotoso and his alleged henchwomen operated, Mahole said while she was not physically sexually assaulted, the way in which Omotoso treated her made her feel too uncomfortable to be in the same room as him.

The case continues. 

For more on the story, visit HeraldLIVE.

New delay in Timothy Omotoso trial

The on-and-off trial of rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso was again delayed on Monday — this time due to the unavailability ...
News
1 week ago

Omotoso witness says she was ousted after refusing to continue with ‘appointments’

After months of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso, Hlubikazi Faleni was ousted from his Durban ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘You were scared all the time’ — Timothy Omotoso trial witness

Former Idols SA contestant Anele Mxakaza, testified against rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso  in the Port Elizabeth High ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X