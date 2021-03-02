Witness repeatedly resisted Omotoso’s advances, court hears

A Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) woman told the Eastern Cape High Court how she repeatedly declined advances after rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso took an interest in her during a crusade in the city.

During her testimony on Monday, Wendy Mahole, 26, of Gqeberha, said she held her ground and repeatedly told the court what Omotoso and his co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho, and another woman only referred to as Fezeka, had allegedly done to coax her into performing sexual acts on Omotoso.

Painting a picture of how Omotoso and his alleged henchwomen operated, Mahole said while she was not physically sexually assaulted, the way in which Omotoso treated her made her feel too uncomfortable to be in the same room as him.

The case continues.

