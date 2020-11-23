Prosecutor in Timothy Omotoso case dies

One of the three state prosecutors involved in the rape and human trafficking case against Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has died.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani confirmed senior state advocate Zukile Mdolomba died on Saturday morning.

Mdolomba had been assisting advocates Nceba Ntelwa and Vatiswa Jodwana-Blayi since the case restarted in the Port Elizabeth high court last month.

Ngcakani said Mdolomba played a pivotal role in the successful opposition of Omotoso's recent application for bail.

Omotoso lost his application when the Port Elizabeth high court ruled there were no new facts presented.