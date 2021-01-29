‘You were scared all the time’ — Timothy Omotoso trial witness

“I decided to leave because I was tired of always being scared [and] not being able to live my life freely.”

These were the words of former Idols SA contestant Anele Mxakaza, who was testifying against rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Mxakaza, 26, said she had joined Omotoso’s Jesus Dominion International [JDI] church in April 2013 with the hope of joining the Grace Galaxy singing group headed by Omotoso, but after she and her twin sister were allegedly threatened with “being cursed” she had decided to leave for good.

Mxakaza said that during August 2013 she and her twin sister had been invited to stay at Omotoso’s Ridge Road, UmMhlanga Rocks, Durban mission home to rehearse with the singing group on an ongoing basis.

Though they were still in high school, Mxakaza said their mother had at first not had an issue with them staying at the house as she allegedly understood their musical aspirations.

