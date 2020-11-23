South Africa

Timothy Omotoso loses bid to block witnesses' testimony

Trial resumes on January 26

By Devon Koen - 23 November 2020 - 12:28
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Rape and sex assault accused Timothy Omotoso had his application for the testimony of two witnesses to be ruled inadmissible dismissed by the Port Elizabeth high court on Monday.

Judge Irma Schoeman dismissed the application to have the testimony of state witnesses Andisiwe Dike and Lerato Msibi struck off the court record stating that she would give reasons for her decision when the trial starts again on January 26.

Omotoso brought the application claiming their testimony was tantamount to adding additional charges not contained in the indictment before court.

Last month Omotoso, 62, lost his bail application based on new facts as well as his application to appeal the decision not to grant him bail.

Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face 63 main and 34 alternative charges, ranging from rape to sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering.

While Omotoso has been in custody since his April 2017 arrest, Sulani and Sitho are out on R2000 bail each.

HeraldLIVE

Prosecutor in Timothy Omotoso case dies

One of the three state prosecutors involved in the rape and human trafficking case against Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has died.
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X