15-year-old boy shot at a petrol station after argument with security guard

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a petrol station in Macassar, Cape Town, during an argument involving an SBV employee.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said police were on the scene at a petrol station in Macassar on Monday morning, where a 34-year-old man was arrested for the shooting. He is expected to appear in the Somerset West magistrate’s court on a murder charge on Wednesday.

SBV Services has confirmed the shooting, and said one of its employees was involved.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that a young person has tragically lost his life. As a company, we wish to extend our sincere condolences to his family and to his loved ones. Our employee is now in police custody,” said Mark Barrett, Group CEO of SBV Services SA.

Barrett said they were not able to release any further information but were working with authorities.

He said the company was shocked by what had happened.

“We expect all employees to behave with respect and dignity towards others. We are shocked by this incident and, as a responsible employer, we are not taking this lightly. We reiterate that we are co-operating in full with the SAPS investigation,” said Barrett.

