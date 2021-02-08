Five police officers arrested for petrol cards fraud

The Hawks have arrested five police officers for fraud and theft of fuel allegedly using state fleet cards.

Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo Capt Matimba Maluleke said the five police officials aged between 29 and 40 were stationed at Groblersdal.

"In February 2020, the complainant, who owns one of the filling stations in the Groblersdal area, allegedly discovered that the cashiers, petrol attendants and police officials have colluded in using fleet cards (petrol cards) for their own benefit, including refuelling their private vehicles.

It is further alleged that the suspects would wait for motorists who would pay cash and swipe the fleet card in return for money and share it among themselves," he said.

Maluleke said the case was opened at the local police station and it was later transferred to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation for further probe.

"The state has suffered a loss of over R100,000 due to these illegal activities. The suspects who include two sergeants and three constables are expected to make their first appearance in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court soon," he said.

Maluleke said the operation to trace other outstanding suspects is still ongoing. "More investigations on similar offences around the province are underway and the arrests are imminent," he said.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Thobeka Jozi, has welcomed the arrests and commended the investigating team for its sterling work. "We will continue to investigate without fear or favour," said Jozi.