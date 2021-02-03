South Africa

Man goes on shooting spree before turning gun on himself

03 February 2021 - 12:38
Gauteng police said the incident happened at a petrol station in Sharpeville at 7pm on Tuesday.
Image: Membrane via Twitter

An unknown assailant shot himself last night at a petrol station in Sharpeville, in the Vaal, after going on a rampage that killed and injured a number of people.

Graphic footage making the rounds on social media shows a man driving into a petrol station before jumping out of his BMW X5 and shooting himself in front of onlookers. 

Police spokesperson Brig Kay Makhubele confirmed the incident.

"We don't know exactly how many people were shot. We are still trying to find out who are those people who have been taken to hospital. The incident happened yesterday at about 7pm," Makhubele said.

According to news site Vaalweekblad, two of the people the unidentified man shot on his way to the garage were a father and son. The son was allegedly shot three times in the chest and later died in hospital while his father is currently in a stable condition after being shot in the stomach. 

The motive of the shooting is unknown. This is a developing story.

