South Africa

WATCH | Vereeniging petrol station roof collapses on vehicles in storm

20 November 2020 - 15:38
Three vehicles were damaged when a roof at a petrol station collapsed.
Image: ER24

The roof at a service station collapsed when a storm ravaged parts of Vereeniging in Gauteng on Friday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said two men escaped serious injury after the roof crashed down on three vehicles just off Seeiso Road in Sharpeville.

Meiring said the incident happened just before 2pm.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the roof of a service station had collapsed on a small bus, a taxi and a light motor vehicle. The drivers and passengers had taken refuge in the nearby shop,” he said.

After medical assessment, paramedics determined that two men, in their 20s, had sustained only minor injuries.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” he said.

The patients were treated and then transported to Kopanong provincial hospital.

Meiring said local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

