Death toll from Vanderbijlpark shooting increases after two die in hospital

Two of the people shot in Vanderbijlpark have died, Gauteng police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information, a gunman allegedly shot and wounded several people just after 7pm at a fast food outlet at Frikkie Meyer Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

He later turned the gun on himself at a petrol station.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said a 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a third man believed to be in his 50s was run over by the gunman and sustained moderate injuries.