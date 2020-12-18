Attendent mistakenly bills R37,000 instead of R370

Malema shuts fuel station pumps over debit glitch

EFF leader Julius Malema has been accused of shutting down a fuel station for a day over nonpayment of a refund due to a business he owns.



The incident happened at Tweefontein Total garage in Polokwane, where employees told Sowetan that a petrol attendant on Sunday had mistakenly punched in an amount of R37,000 instead of R370 for payment of fuel for a vehicle driven by Malema's worker. The filling station apparently committed to refund the difference by Monday but due to delays with the bank the money was not repaid by Wednesday...