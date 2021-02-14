Destructive tropical storm Eloise officially declared a national disaster

The government has declared tropical storm Eloise a national disaster.

The decision, in line with the Disaster Management Act, was contained in a government gazette published on Friday.

The tropical storm caused widespread destruction, mainly in the eastern parts of SA including Mpumalanga, parts of Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the notice, Dr Mmaphaka Tau, head of the National Disaster Management Centre, said: “After assessing the magnitude and severity of the damage in various provinces caused by strong winds and floods due to tropical storm Eloise and summer seasonal rains, and after having considered the information and recommendations received from the respective provincial disaster management centres and national sector departments in the national joint flood co-ordinating committee, hereby give notice that, in terms of section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), I classified the occurrence as a national disaster.