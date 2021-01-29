Death toll from storm Eloise rises to 21 across southern Africa

The death toll from Storm Eloise has risen to 21 across southern Africa after Mozambique and eSwatini reported a further five and two people killed respectively.

Eloise, at the time a cyclone, slammed into Mozambique's central port city of Beira and surroundings - an area still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai in 2019 - on Saturday.

It then weakened to a tropical storm and moved inland to cause heavy rain and flooding across southern Africa.

Homes, crops and infrastructure in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, eSwatini - formerly Swaziland - and SA have been destroyed, with tens of thousands of people displaced in Mozambique especially after vast swathes of land were left underwater.