It's in SA's best interest for Zuma to appear before state capture inquiry, says Gauteng ANC

Asked to comment on Zuma’s defiance, Khawe said the province held one view: “Our position has always been consistent. It is that we prefer to have engagements with a member of the organisation.

“And that’s what we are going to do - to ask the former president to come to the provincial executive committee (PEC) to have a broad discussion about challenges of the ANC and challenges of building a country protecting constitutional democracy.

“All we can say for now is that it is in the best interests of our country and the ANC for Zuma to appear before the commission. We think it will also give him an opportunity to be heard so we don't judge him from far, we judge him from listening to him,” he said.

On Monday, Zuma said he would not co-operate with the inquiry despite the apex court's ruling compelling him to do so. He said he did not fear imprisonment should his decision be considered a violation of the law, a move which has been heavily criticised and caused division in the party.