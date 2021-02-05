South Africa

Malema slams Habib for comparing tea with Zuma to Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin's 'Devil's Alliance'

05 February 2021 - 10:41
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed former Wits University vice-chancellor Prof Adam Habib for comparing his upcoming tea date with Jacob Zuma to the 1939 alliance between former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and former premier of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin.

This week, Malema turned heads when he requested to have tea with the former president on Twitter.

Zuma said he would be more than happy to host Malema at his home in Nkandla.

While the tea date is set to take place this weekend, speculations about the true intentions behind it saw the two politicians topping the trending list.

Among those who weighed in was Habib, saying that something similar occurred between Germany's Hitler and Russia's Stalin.

Habib was referring to the 1939 pact between the two which was dubbed “The Devil's Alliance” by British author and historian Roger Moorhouse. 

However, Malema did not take lightly to the comparison.

“The pact happened at Mangaung when your favourite [Cyril Ramaphosa] became his deputy, or you conveniently forgot about it because it is working for you?” asked Malema.

Malema told one Twitter user that he will not back out of the tea date.

“I've been advised to stay out of politics, including by my mother. I didn't listen to such because I always thought politics is my thing. Please don't ask me to abandon politics for mangoes, I refuse,” said Malema.

Malema also clapped back at Mmusi Maimane's reaction to the meeting, telling the One SA Movement leader not to be forward.

According to Malema, the media is not allowed at the tea date and it will not be broadcast.

