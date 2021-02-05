Malema slams Habib for comparing tea with Zuma to Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin's 'Devil's Alliance'

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed former Wits University vice-chancellor Prof Adam Habib for comparing his upcoming tea date with Jacob Zuma to the 1939 alliance between former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and former premier of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin.

This week, Malema turned heads when he requested to have tea with the former president on Twitter.

Zuma said he would be more than happy to host Malema at his home in Nkandla.

While the tea date is set to take place this weekend, speculations about the true intentions behind it saw the two politicians topping the trending list.