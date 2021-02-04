State capture: Corruption is ANC's 'official policy', claims Makhosi Khoza

If you are corrupt, an ANC member representing the party in any arm of the state, and protect those accused of corruption within the governing party, your political prospects look bright.

But if you are the antithesis, rest assured that some day you will find it “very cold outside the ANC” and be given the boot.

The ANC is a coalition of pro-corruption forces there by amaqabane kaTambo (which translates roughly to “comrades of Tambo”, in reference to former president Oliver Tambo), as party members affectionately refer to each other.

This is according to former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza, who was giving testimony at the Zondo commission on Thursday about alleged parliamentary oversight shortcomings of the ANC.

Khoza told the commission that she resigned from the party after being persecuted for her anti-graft stance, particularly when she called for the head of then ANC boss Jacob Zuma over multiple corruption allegations.